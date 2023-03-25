Mike O’Brien Buys 47,480 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($123,029.35).

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -750.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.91).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

abrdn Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABDN shares. HSBC cut shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.89 ($2.20).

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

