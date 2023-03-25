Mike O’Brien Buys 47,480 Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($123,029.35).
abrdn Stock Performance
Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 186.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -750.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. abrdn plc has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($2.91).
abrdn Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.