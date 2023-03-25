Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 28,408 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($26.92), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($764,710.01).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($25.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,344.54 ($5,335.31).
- On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($790,249.29).
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($186,516.39).
- On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.43) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,239.17).
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.87) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,108.88).
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.33), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,697.69).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.80) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,201 ($27.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,226.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,053.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,988.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Articles
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.