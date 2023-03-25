Charlie Nunn Buys 285,316 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.72 ($0.56) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 653.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.92) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.80).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

