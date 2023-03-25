Charlie Nunn Buys 285,316 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($168,183.32).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.72 ($0.56) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 653.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Articles
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.