Amit Tauman Purchases 1,057,576 Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £349,000.08 ($428,589.07).

ADVFN stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. ADVFN Plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.33. The firm has a market cap of £13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.56.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

