Amit Tauman Purchases 1,057,576 Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £349,000.08 ($428,589.07).
ADVFN Price Performance
ADVFN stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.41) on Friday. ADVFN Plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.33. The firm has a market cap of £13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 0.56.
ADVFN Company Profile
