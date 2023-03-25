FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.