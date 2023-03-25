Noah (NOAH) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noah by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noah by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Noah by 112.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Noah by 1,542.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

