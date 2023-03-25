NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL opened at $1.71 on Friday. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

