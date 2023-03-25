Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.39 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Stories

