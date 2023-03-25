Rigetti Computing (RGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

RGTI opened at $0.56 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $179,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

