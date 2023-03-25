Excelerate Energy (EE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

