H World Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group Stock Down 3.3 %

HTHT opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

About H World Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.