Midwest (MDWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Midwest to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Midwest Price Performance
Shares of Midwest stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
