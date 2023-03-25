Midwest (MDWT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Midwest to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest Price Performance

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Get Midwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midwest from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Midwest Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midwest stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of Midwest at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.