BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $128.20 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.81.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

About BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.