FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FGI stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

