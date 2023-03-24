Diversified Trust Co Buys 790 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

COST stock opened at $487.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

