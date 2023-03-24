Diversified Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,934,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $467.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.19 and a 200-day moving average of $459.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

