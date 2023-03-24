Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

