Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,818,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $170,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,440 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Further Reading
