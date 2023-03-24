Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

