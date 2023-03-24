Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.25. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

