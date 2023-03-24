Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average of $341.08. The firm has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

