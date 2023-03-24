Well Done LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,274 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

