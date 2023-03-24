Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,164 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 325,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.