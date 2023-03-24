Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 183 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $71.83 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.