Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,033 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
