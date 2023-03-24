Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

