Czech National Bank Purchases 244 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.