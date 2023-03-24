Bank of Stockton Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

