The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

