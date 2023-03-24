The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

