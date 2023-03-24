Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

