Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. OTR Global lowered Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

