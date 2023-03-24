Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

