Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.