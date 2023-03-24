Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $240.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

