Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,660 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

