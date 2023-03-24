Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 4,785 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

In other McDonald's news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

MCD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.23 and its 200 day moving average is $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

