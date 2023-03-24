David J Yvars Group Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

