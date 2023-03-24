Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

