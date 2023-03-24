American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

