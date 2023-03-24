ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

