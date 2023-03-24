Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $162.76 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

