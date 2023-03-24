First PREMIER Bank Buys 450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.