BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $204.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

