Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO opened at $59.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

