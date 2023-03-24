Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys 555 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after buying an additional 462,803 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

