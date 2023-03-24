Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.