Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 8.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $469.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $438.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.53.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

