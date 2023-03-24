Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 5.4% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $316.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.