Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

